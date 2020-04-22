A Dothan woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stabbing her husband in the chest area during an altercation.
Cecila Diane Williams, 44, of Dothan, was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic violence.
“Officers responded to a domestic dispute Tuesday in the 1900 block of Honeysuckle Road,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “Once officers arrived on scene, they located Mrs. Williams’ husband who had been stabbed in the chest area. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he remains in serious condition with a punctured lung.”
Magill said investigators continue to work the case and the cause of the couple’s altercation has not been determined.
Williams was booked in the Houston County Jail on a $60,000 bond.
