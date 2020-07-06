The City of Dothan's Municipal Court will be closed to all in-person proceedings through July 17, according to a post on the city's Facebook page.
"The Alabama Department of Public Health has declared Houston County as a high-risk area for the spread of COVID-19," the post reads. "Following the Houston County Circuit Court’s direction, the City of Dothan’s Municipal Court is closing to all in-person proceedings through Friday, July 17, 2020."
The Facebook post goes on to say that no warrants will be issued for missing scheduled court appearances during this time.
All scheduled court proceedings will be rescheduled, and all parties will be contacted with updated dates and times to appear, the post states. Those scheduled to appear in Municipal Court within the next two weeks should make sure the court has an updated mailing address and telephone number.
