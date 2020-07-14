An early morning single-vehicle accident Tuesday sent three adults and one juvenile to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Dothan/Houston County 911 dispatched Dothan Police and Dothan Fire units to a vehicle crash at the intersection of South Oates and West Crawford streets at 4:55 a.m.
“At this time, the wreck is still being investigated,” Dothan Police Lt. Dennis Sallas said. “Four individuals were transported to a local hospital for treatment with one occupant being in very serious condition.”
According to police, the vehicle was traveling southbound when it came across the hump downtown and one side of the vehicle wrapped around the utility pole. Traffic in the area was detoured for several hours.
“The Dothan Fire Department done everything they could to get the individuals out of the vehicle quickly so they could be transported for treatment,” Sallas said. “Firefighters had to remove the roof off the car in order to remove the occupants.”
Police said speeding may have played a factor in the wreck, and the use of seat belts by all occupants has not be verified. The vehicle had a temporary Georgia tag.
This is a developing story, check back for details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.