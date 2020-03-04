For more than 30 years, Carl Harris Jr. dealt with people believing he was a killer — a man who had slain his wife. Now Harris has a chance to discuss how being accused of killing his wife affected him and his family on the Dr. Phil show.
Harris is scheduled to appear on the Dr. Phil show locally March 11 on WDHN at 4 p.m.
Harris will discuss the 30 year-old cold case, and the program will include a "heartwrenching" reunion of a family destroyed 30 years ago, said Harris's attorney, David Harrison.
On Jan. 13, the day Harris’ murder trial was scheduled to begin, Dale County District Attorney Kirke Adams said charges against Harris had been dropped, and that Ozark police arrested a new suspect — Jeff Beasley, 54, of Ozark — in the 1990 death of Tracy Harris. Police said Beasley has admitted to killing her, and he has been charged with murder.
The break in the case came after investigators interviewed a witness from the 1990 investigation who told officers her ex-husband had killed Tracy Harris.
"All this could have been avoided in the 1990s if one phone call would have been made to the witness who came forward,” Harrison said. “(Carl Harris Jr.) has lost jobs, been evicted from homes, missed family members’ funerals and missed out with time with his family, all because a case was not fully investigated.”
During a press conference held the day after the charges were dropped, Harris said, "There’s nothing that can be said to really apologize for what I have been through. I have dealt with this for 30 years."
He also made a public plea to his daughter begging for a relationship with her.
Tracy Harris went missing March 7, 1990. Her body was discovered March 14, 1990, in the Choctawhatchee River off County Road 20.
An autopsy determined that she died by drowning, and that there was water and sand found in her lungs. It also noted bruising on the side of her neck consistent with strangulation.
