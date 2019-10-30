Driver identified in Bear Creek crash

A driver seriously injured Tuesday when her vehicle plunged into Bear Creek on Highway 84 West has been identified.
Yvonne Ross, 80, of Enterprise, was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Capt. Tracy Nelson, no updates have been given on the driver’s condition.
“At this time I can say the driver is receiving treatment in a local hospital,” Nelson said.
Law enforcement believes Ms. Ross’ vehicle struck the guardrail, and the vehicle plunged down a ravine into 18 feet of water in Bear Creek west of Dothan.
At this time, investigators are not ruling out medical incident as cause of the accident.
ALEA is still investigating the accident at this time.
Multiple first responders and bystanders assisted in the rescue of Ross, including the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County divers, Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Agency, Bay Springs Fire Department, Wicksburg Fire Department, and ALEA.
