Drug enforcement task force arrests five Geneva county residents

SLOCOMB – The Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force (ADETF) Region B agents arrested five Geneva County residents Friday as a result of a lengthy narcotics investigation. During the arrest. agents recovered illegal narcotics and property from a recent burglary that occurred in Geneva County.
Adrienne Berry, 35, Antonio Faison, 50, Glenn Barner, 58, Samie White, 43, and Scotty Hendrix, 42, all of Geneva County, were arrested and charged with multiple drug charges.
Berry is charged with four counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, seven counts of possession of a controlled substance, and a possession of drug paraphernalia.
Faison is charged with two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Barner is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
White is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree burglary, and third-degree theft of property.
Hendrix is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and third-degree receiving stolen property.
All suspects were booked in the Geneva County Jail.
The ADETF Region B comprises the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation vice and special operations, Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Enterprise Police Department, Eufaula Police Department, Greenville, Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Ozark Police Department, Geneva County Sheriff’s Office and is funded by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.