A Dothan man faces multiple drug charges and a weapon charges after police ended a month long investigation Wednesday.
Officers arrested Donnie Rafael Smith, 32, of College Street, after finding methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, and two stolen guns. He is charged with drug trafficking, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by felon, and fourth-degree receiving stolen property.
The guns were reported stolen in 2016, police said.
Smith was booked in the Houston County Jail Wednesday at 10 p.m.
Bond will be set at a later date.
