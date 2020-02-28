WESTVILLE, Florida – A Holmes County couple faces multiple charges following the execution of a search warrant.
Kelvin N. Redmon, 28, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, child neglect without harm and possession of drug paraphernalia. Also arrested was Summer R. Taylor, 22, is charged with child neglect without harm, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of state probation.
The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Wednesday at 2529 Stewart Circle. Deputies made entry to the home and Redmon retreated to rear bathroom where he unsuccessfully attempted to flush a substance which later tested positive as heroin. A search of the home resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine, new and used syringes, a spoon containing methamphetamine residue, and counterfeit money that represented more than $800 of U.S. currency. Also located was a printer and large sheets of paper, both used to manufacture the counterfeit bills.
According to police, a small child was present in the home at the time the search warrant was executed.
Additional charges are pending in relation to the counterfeit money.
