Holmes County, Florida, deputies arrest two people wanted for outstanding warrants Monday.
Rickey D. Shear, 37, of Cullman, and Jennifer L. Whisman, 44, of Crestview, Florida, were arrested after barricading themselves inside a residence in the 1400 block of Peak Road in Westville, Florida, investigators said.
Whisman, who was standing on the front porch of the home when the deputies arrived, immediately ran into a residence where Shear was located, and barricaded the doors.
Once additional deputies arrived on scene, deputies made entry into the home, and Shear and Whisman were taken into custody.
According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Shear is a sex offender who had warrants out of Okaloosa County for failure to register as a sex offender, and Whisman had a warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of domestic battery and a misdemeanor charge of pre-trial contempt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.