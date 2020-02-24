A Slocomb man and an Ashford woman faces burglary charges after police say the couple burglarized the woman’s ex-husband’s home in the 300 block of Jerome Street.

Rodger Dale Lisenby Jr., 38, and Brittnay Money Talliaferro, 34, were arrested Sunday and charged with third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools.

“Officers responded to a possible burglary in progress call, and as officers arrived on scene they located Lisenby and Talliaferro both hiding in the laundry room of the residence," said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. "Both suspects were in possession of burglary tools.”

Magill said during the investigation it was determined Talliaferro and the victim were married at one time.

Both Lisenby and Talliaferro are out of jail on bonds totaling $30,000 each.

