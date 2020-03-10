Two Dothan men were arrested after police say they found a stolen handgun on each person.
Jatayvious Bryant, 18, was arrested March 8 and charged with second-degree receiving stolen property. De’Kevion Lawton, 19, is charged with second-degree receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor charge of second-degree possession of marijuana.
According to police, officers came in contact with Bryant and Lawton in the 700 block Monroe Street.
“After law enforcement spoke with the two men, they were made aware both men were in possession of a gun,” said Dothan Lt. Doug Magill. “After running a check on the guns, both guns came back stolen. Lawton also had a small amount of marijuana in his possession.”
Both Bryant and Lawton are out of jail on a $15,000 bond each.
