Early release denied for 11 Wiregrass inmates

Eleven state inmates from the Wiregrass area are among more than 100 denied early release by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles during 124 parole hearings through June 9-11.
The local inmates are:
» Bobby Ray Granger of Houston County, who was sentenced to serve a 30-year sentence in Houston County. He was convicted on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of distribution of a controlled substance and second-degree receiving stolen property.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Granger has served 19 years and 18 days of his 30-year sentence.
» Matthew Clay Baker of Houston County, who was sentenced to serve a 10 year sentence in Houston County. He was convicted on a county of manufacturing a controlled substance, possession/receiving a controlled substance, second-degree escape.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Baker has served six years, seven months and 13 days of his six year sentence.
» Charles William Deason of Houston County, who was sentenced to serve a 15-year sentence in Houston County. He was convicted on three counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree escape.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Deason has served three years, eight months and one day of his 15-year sentence.
» Johnny Jerome McDonald of Houston County, who was sentenced to serve a 15-year sentence in Houston County. He was convicted on a charge of possession/receiving a controlled substance and second-degree escape.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, McDonald has served two years, one month and one day of his 15 year sentence.
» Antonio Perez Coleman of Houston County, who was sentenced to serve a 35-year sentence in Houston County. He was convicted on a charge of first-degree robbery.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Coleman has served 19 years, 10 months and seven days of his 35-year sentence.
» Timmith Eady of Houston County, who was sentenced to serve a 20-year sentence in Houston County. He was convicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, and possession of a pistol after conviction.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Eady has served 14 years, 10 months and 10 days of his 20-year sentence.
» Jesse Hinson of Houston County, who was sentenced to serve a five-year sentence in Houston County. No information is available on his offenses.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, he has served seven months and 20 days of five-year sentence.
» Kevin Moore of Houston County, who was sentenced to serve an 18-year sentence. He was convicted on a charge of second-degree promoting prison contraband, five counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, and third-degree escape.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, he has served 12 years, nine months and one day of his 18 year sentence.
» Frederick Mosley of Houston County, who was sentenced to serve a 38-year sentence in Houston County. He was convicted on four counts of distribution of a controlled substance, possession/receiving a controlled substance, and first-degree possession of marijuana.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, he has served 12 years, nine months and three days of his 38 year sentence.
» Michael Rumph of Houston County, who was sentenced to serve a 999-year sentence in Houston County. He was convicted on a charge of first-degree burglary, attempted murder, and three counts of first-degree robbery.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, he has served 16 years and five days of his 999 year sentence.
» Jessica Quinn Watkins of Houston County, who was sentenced to serve a 12-year sentence in Houston County. She is charged with trafficking cocaine and trafficking cannabis.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, she has served three years and four months of her 12-year sentence.
