Two Wiregrass area inmates were among 16 violent offenders who were denied parole Wednesday by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Parole.
Billy Ray Hill of Samson was denied parole. During his hearing, Victims of Crime and Leniency (VOCAL) stated opposition and the Alabama Attorney General’s Office testified that Hill is a very violent, having committed 16 disciplinary infractions in prison, including multiple assaults on other inmates.
Hill was convicted in the 2002 murder of Ruben Spicer. He is a three-time convicted robber and two-time convicted burglar. He was sentenced to life in prison in 2004 for murder and first-degree robbery in Geneva County.
In August 2002, Spicer’s bludgeoned body was found inside his Samson home. An autopsy indicated that Spicer was beaten to death with a hammer. DNA found on a cigarette left at the scene tied Hill to the murder. Hill, who had been serving a life sentence on several robbery convictions, pleaded guilty to killing the elderly man to avoid the possibility of being convicted for murder.
Jonas Jermaine Smith of Dothan was also denied parole Wednesday. The Alabama Attorney General’s Office also opposed Smith’s early release.
Smith is a convicted robber and burglar who was granted probation three times and continued to commit crimes while on probation. He was recently sentenced in May 2018 to 10 years in prison for third-degree burglary and receiving stolen property in Houston County. In November 2017, he was cited for violating probation three times and sent back to confinement for 45 days.
In 2015, he had been given three one-year sentences for two drug convictions and criminal possession of a forged instrument, all in Houston County. In 2011, he was convicted of third-degree burglary and theft of property. He was sentenced to a total of 11 years. He was sentenced in 2009 to four years for a third-degree burglary charge.
Hill and Smith can go back in front of the parole board requesting early release in 2025.
