Florida officials arrested eight people on drug trafficking charges after a a joint effort between Florida law enforcement agencies led to the indictments.
Otis Goulds, 58, of Chattahoochee, Florida; Savanna Price, 20, of Marianna, Florida; Travis Smith, 37, of Malone, Florida; Charles Randolph Corbin, 46, of Blountstown, Florida; Justin Cribley, 36, of Chattahoochee, Florida; Zanntayfey Yohoun Bennett, 35, of Quincy, Florida; Jeremy Williams, 29, of Greenwood, Florida; and Tanya Henry, 41, of Grand Ridge, Florida, were indicted and arrested as a result from an ongoing Organized Drug Enforcement Task Force Operation which targeted a drug trafficking organization headed by Jermaine Hadley.
According to law enforcement, the organization is allegedly responsible for the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, and MDMA throughout the north-central Florida Panhandle between 2018 and 2019.
If convicted, the defendants face penalties ranging up to and including lie imprisonment and fines up to $20 million.
Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in this investigation including: federal, state, and local agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the United States Marshals Service, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Highway Patrol, the Chattahoochee Police Department, the Tallahassee Police Department, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Florida Air National Guard Counterdrug Program. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Eric Mountin.
Prosecution is part of an extensive investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.