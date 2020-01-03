CHIPLEY, Florida – A Chipley woman is behind bars after deputies discovered eight grams of methamphetamine she had hidden in her pants.

Jillian Pennewell, 40, was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamines with intent to sell, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, after investigators seized more than 30 grams of methamphetamine.

On Dec. 28, a sheriff’s office K9 unit stopped a vehicle for speeding near Moss Hill Road on State Road 77. The driver was identified as Pennewell, according to Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews.

A search of the vehicle resulted in nearly 25 grams of methamphetamines, two pipes, Xanax bars totaling more than seven grams in weight, and ecstasy.

According to Crews, following the vehicle search Pennewell informed officers additional narcotics were in her pants.

Pennewell was booked in the Washington County, Florida, Jail.

