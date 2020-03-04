ENTERPRISE — Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a Feb. 28 shooting in the drive-through line at McDonald’s at 652 Boll Weevil Circle.
Carla May Capie, 21, and Kendrick Fernando Hill, 20, both of Elba, were arrested Tuesday and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Police believe the shooting occurred during an argument between two McDonald's customers.
During the argument, which happened about 5:30 p.m., Capie allegedly fired a single shot into the victim’s vehicle.
At the same time, Hill brandished a rifle at the victim while inside Capie's vehicle.
The suspects fled immediately after the shooting in a tan Lincoln Town Car.
The victim was not injured.
Both Capie and Hill are in the Coffee County Jail on a $30,000 bond each.
