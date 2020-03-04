capie_hill

ENTERPRISE — Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a Feb. 28 shooting in the drive-through line at McDonald’s at 652 Boll Weevil Circle.

Carla May Capie, 21, and Kendrick Fernando Hill, 20, both of Elba, were arrested Tuesday and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Police believe the shooting occurred during an argument between two McDonald's customers.

During the argument, which happened about 5:30 p.m., Capie allegedly fired a single shot into the victim’s vehicle.

At the same time,  Hill brandished a rifle at the victim while inside Capie's vehicle.

The suspects fled immediately after the shooting in a tan Lincoln Town Car.

The victim was not injured.

Both Capie and Hill are in the Coffee County Jail on a $30,000 bond each.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Recommended for you

Load comments