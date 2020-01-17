police lights

Elba Police are launching a homicide investigation after an Elba man died from a gunshot wound Thursday morning.

Police were informed early Thursday morning of a victim possibly suffering from a gunshot inside a residence located in 600 block of Putman Street.

Donta Jaqun Rogers, 26, was transported to the Enterprise Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information surrounding his death is asked to contact Elba PD at (334)-897-2555 or their local law enforcement agency.

