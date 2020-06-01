A Taco Bell employee was arrested Sunday after police say she caused physical injury to a fellow co-worker during an altercation in the 3000 block of Ross Clark Circle.
Lacherrian Evet Fountain, 50, of Dothan, is charged with second-degree assault.
Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said officers responded to an assault call Sunday at 7 p.m. and during the investigation it was determined, a verbal altercation between Fountain and a coworker occurred before Fountain allegedly cut the victim with a knife, causing minor injuries.
Fountain was released from the Houston County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
