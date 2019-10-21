A police pursuit through Enterprise Monday afternoon ended with a crash and a trip to jail for a Georgia man accused of robbing a convenience store.
Enterprise police responded to an armed robbery call on Rocky Head Road at 1:22 p.m. Monday. Witnesses reported an armed individual entered the store, demanded money and fled the scene in a gray Volkswagen Jetta.
Shortly thereafter, officers spotted the vehicle on Boll Weevil Circle, and the driver -- 20-year-old Cameron Zion Nealey of Decatur, Georgia -- led officers on a chase that ended when the Jetta crashed into traffic at the intersection of Boll Weevil Circle and Park Avenue.
Authorities booked Nealey into the Coffee County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery, reckless endangerment, and attempting to elude.
The Coffee County Sheriff's Office and the Alabama State troopers assisted in the pursuit.
