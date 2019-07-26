An Enterprise man was arrested Thursday after police say he sold multiple pieces of stolen jewelry to a local business in Dothan.
Hamilton Chase Baldwin, 28, of Enterprise, is charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.
According to police, Baldwin allegedly went to Interco Coin & Jewelry on Ross Clark Circle on July 22 and sold several pieces of stolen jewelry.
“At this time we are unsure of the value of the jewelry sold, but it has been determined through the company’s paperwork, Interco Coin and Jewelry paid $140 for the jewelry,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “Baldwin was positively identified through video surveillance and paperwork belonging to Interco Coin and Jewelry.”
Baldwin is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
