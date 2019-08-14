ENTERPRISE -- Police say an Enterprise man is responsible for the recent vehicle burglaries taking place in multiple local neighborhoods.
Makelle Johnny Blair, 20, was arrested Aug. 13 and is charged with eight counts of unlawfully breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
Blair is among several suspects sought in the vehicle burglaries, and additional arrests are forthcoming, said Lt. Billy Haglund of the Enterprise Police Department Public Information Office.
Blair is currently in the Coffee County Jail on bonds totaling $60,000.
The Dale County Sheriff’s Office and the Level Plains Police Department assisted in the investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.