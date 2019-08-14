ENTERPRISE -- Police say an Enterprise man is responsible for the recent vehicle burglaries taking place in multiple local neighborhoods.

Makelle Johnny Blair, 20, was arrested Aug. 13 and is charged with eight counts of unlawfully breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

Blair is among several suspects sought in the vehicle burglaries, and additional arrests are forthcoming, said Lt. Billy Haglund of the Enterprise Police Department Public Information Office.

Blair is currently in the Coffee County Jail on bonds totaling $60,000.

The Dale County Sheriff’s Office and the Level Plains Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Michele Forehand on Twitter @micheleforehan1

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments