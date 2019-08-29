An Enterprise man is accused of breaking into a motor vehicle on West Main Street and stealing a credit card from inside the vehicle.
Michael Jason Tillis, 44, of Enterprise was arrested Wednesday and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and illegal possession/use of a credit card.
Police say Tillis broke into a vehicle in the 2100 block of West Main Street on Aug. 21 and stole a credit card.
“Mr. Tillis took a credit card from inside the vehicle and made an unauthorized transaction on the card,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins.
The unauthorized purchase was $33.81, Watkins said.
Tillis was booked in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $7,500.
