An Enterprise man faces charges of rape and sexual abuse of a child following an investigation into a report of sexual abuse.

Louis Philippe Gauthier-Cardona, 36, was arrested July 10 and is charged with first-degree rape, sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, and one additional sex charge.

On June 27, Enterprise police initiated a sexual abuse investigation regarding the juvenile victim, which led to the arrest of Gauthier-Cardona, said Enterprise Police Lt. Billy Haglund.

Gauthier-Cardona is being held in the Coffee County Jail without bond.

No additional information is available in this case at this time. The case is still under investigation by the Enterprise Police Department.

