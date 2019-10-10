A Dale County grand jury indicted an Enterprise man on multiple charges including the murder of his mother.
Chad Brogdon, 36, was arrested May 15 and charged with murder and abuse of a corpse. His arrest came one day after his mother’s body was found burned beyond recognition.
On May 14 at around 5 p.m., fishermen spotted a burning vehicle underneath the bridge near Hartford. Authorities discovered what appeared to be a body inside the vehicle, but indicated it was burned beyond recognition.
Brogdon remains in the Dale County Jail with no bond. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for Oct. 15, where he will enter a plea.
Police believe Brogdon killed his mother in Dale County and transported her body inside a vehicle to Geneva County, where he set the vehicle on fire with his mother’s body inside.
According to court records, Brogdon appears to have one prior felony conviction. He pleaded guilty to second-degree forgery in connection with an alleged falsified $1,400 check in 2010. Court records indicate Brogdon wrote a letter to the judge to ask for an appointed attorney in the case because he said he could not afford one. In the letter, Brogdon said his mother and girlfriend were providing for him during his financial struggle.
Brogdon also pleaded guilty to attempting to elude police in 2002.
