ENTERPRISE – Police here arrested and charged three juveniles with theft of property after they had an accident in a vehicle that was reported stolen.
Police said that around 1:50 a.m. Thursday they received a call concerning a vehicle accident in the 300 block of South Oak Ridge Drive where the occupants had fled the scene.
At 5 a.m., the three juveniles, who were not identified, were arrested. Additionally, one of the juveniles was charged with receiving stolen property second degree for possession of a stolen firearm.
Police said additional charges are pending on each of the juveniles.
