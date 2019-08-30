Enterprise Police seek information regarding two vehicle thefts from Enterprise Car Wash, located at 706 S. Main Street.
Police say on Aug. 27 at 8:45 p.m. an unknown suspect driving a tow truck pulled to the rear of the business and hooked up two vehicles and drove away.
“The tow truck was last seen driving north on Main Street,” said Enterprise Police Lt. Billy Haglund. “The tow struck is described as an older model with yellow strobe lights and white paint.”
The stolen vehicles are described as a tan 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis with the Alabama tag of 3993AW5, and a silver 2005 Suzuki XL7.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of the tow truck or the stolen vehicles is asked to the call the Enterprise Police Department at 334-347-2222.
