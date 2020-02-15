The Enterprise Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Saturday morning at Hidden Glen Apartments.
At 1:35 a.m., the department responded to the apartment complex at 200 Cheyenne Drive on a call for a shooting.
Responding officers discovered one deceased victim at the scene with a single gunshot wound to the chest. The victim has been identified as Jason Tyrone Montgomery, 36, of Enterprise.
“This is an active investigation and no additional information will be released,” according to a press release from the department.
The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is conducting the investigation and asks that anyone with additional information to contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
