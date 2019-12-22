dot generic enterprise police department generic.jpg

Enterprise Police are investigating the death of a lounge security guard who was shot in the back during a physical altercation with a large group of individuals inside the lounge early Sunday.

Police responded at 2:05 a.m. to the Daleville Lounge, 809 Daleville Ave., on a call for a shooting. Responding officers found the guard, Stevie Lamaric Franklin, 42, of Troy, had been shot. The victim died a short time later at the hospital.

The department’s Criminal Investigations Division is conducting the investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

