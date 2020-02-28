ENTERPRISE - The Enterprise Police Department is seeking the assistance of local and Wiregrass residents in identifying two people.
The two individuals pictured are persons of interest in a theft investigation that occurred at Walmart recently.
The couple was last seen occupying an older model Ford truck.
Anyone with any information pertaining to the identity of the unknown couple is asked to call the Enterprise Police Department at 334-347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
