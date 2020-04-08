Enterprise police seek suspects in gun store burglary

ENTERPRISE – Police are searching for suspects in a gun store burglary.
According to a press release from the Enterprise Police Department, patrol officers responded at midnight Wednesday to a burglar alarm call at Lock-n-Load, 43 County Road 17.
Officers discovered the front door of the business had been shattered. During the investigation, EPD detectives obtained surveillance video which showed five masked suspects stealing firearms from the store.
A short time later, patrol officers located the suspects’ vehicle, which was left abandoned on Freedom Drive. Patrol officers were able to recover the stolen firearms from the vehicle.
EPD detectives are currently working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms to apprehend the suspects.
The department’s Criminal Investigations Division is requesting that anyone with information regarding this crime to call (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
