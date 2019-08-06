The Enterprise Police Department is turning to the community for assistance in locating a suspect in Monday’s armed robbery at the LaBamba Mexican Restaurant.
Officers responded to a robbery call Monday, Aug. 5, at about 8:30 p.m. at the restaurant in the 1000 block of Rucker Boulevard.
Employees and restaurant patrons advised law enforcement that a white male brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cash register, said Enterprise Police Public Information Office Lt. Billy Haglund. The suspect took the money and fled in an unknown direction.
The suspect is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and 250 pounds and was last seen wearing a camo face mask and a black t-shirt with a map of the state of Alabama of the back.
According to Haglund, no injuries were reported during this robbery.
Anyone with any information regarding the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call the Enterprise Police Department at 334-347-2222.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.