Enterprise woman faces multiple charges in two counties

An Enterprise woman faces charges in two Alabama counties following an incident where she allegedly attempted to run over an Elmore County deputy.
Jacquetta Clarice Brown, 37, was arrested and charged last week in Elmore County with attempted murder, second-degree receiving stolen property and first-degree theft of property. She is also facing charges in Coffee County.
According to law enforcement, Brown allegedly traveled to Elmore County in a stolen pick-up truck from Enterprise to meet with an acquaintance.
Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said Brown was traveling in a remote area of the county when the vehicle got stuck on the side of the road.
Brown called 911 stating her vehicle was stuck. When deputies arrived, 15 to 20 minutes after receiving the call, they found an empty vehicle.
“It appears Ms. Brown got the first stolen truck stuck and was unable to get the vehicle moving, so she called 911,” Franklin said. “She was in the southeastern portion of the county at roughly 3 a.m., when the incident occurred. After calling 911, she decided to walk down the road and that’s where she allegedly stole another vehicle from a barn.
“She attempted to return to the first vehicle until she saw law enforcement at that vehicle. A deputy went to approach the vehicle being driven by Brown, but she attempted to turn the vehicle around to avoid the deputy and began traveling in the opposite direction. The deputy turned his vehicle around to block the roadway. The deputy exited his Tahoe, and stepped towards the rear of his vehicle to approach Brown once again. Brown accelerated her vehicle almost striking the deputy.”
Franklin said the deputy jumped from in front of the vehicle, and fired a shot toward the vehicle. The bullet went through the bed of the vehicle, and struck Brown in the bicep. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
After being released from the hospital, Brown was booked into the Elmore County Jail.
Following the shooting, the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for an investigation to be conducted.
After posting bond in Elmore County, Brown returned to Coffee County where she was arrested Monday, according to court records, and faces charges of first-degree theft of property, second-degree possession of marijuana, attempting to elude, and breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
Brown’s appointed attorney James Tarbox filed a motion requesting a preliminary hearing.
Franklin said the Elmore County investigation is still ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.