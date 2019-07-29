Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested an Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputy on charges of sexual battery of a child and battery of a child Friday.

According to a FDLE release, 33-year-old Jerome Bernard Zaid of Pensacola is accused of victimizing at least two children under the age of 6, though agents believe  Zaid could have additional victims. If anyone has any information about Zaid, they are asked to call the FDLE Pensacola Regional Operations Center at (850) 595-2100.

Zaid has been booked into the Escambia County Jail with no bond. He was employed as a deputy at the time of his arrest.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Jeremy Wise on Twitter @DEgovbeat

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments