MARIANNA, Florida – A Cottondale man charged with rape and kidnapping in Chipley and robbery and sexual assault in Dothan escaped custody while being transported to a hearing at the Jackson County Courthouse Tuesday.
Travis Dickson Wilson, 36, was captured an hour later during a search by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office along with two different K9 teams. He had been last seen headed west with a blanket wrapped around him.
Dothan Police believe Wilson is the man who entered the bridal shop on Montgomery Highway around noon on April 1 last year, struck a female employee with his fist, placed a gun to her head, and took an undisclosed amount of cash.
Afterward, police said the suspect forced the female to the back of the store, where he allegedly removed some of her clothing and touched her inappropriately.
Customers entered the store and the suspect left in a small maroon SUV.
Dothan Police issued warrants for Wilson for first-degree robbery, first-degree sodomy, and first-degree sexual assault.
The Chipley Police Department released a statement saying Wilson is charged with felony battery and sexual battery with a deadly weapon.
