JACKSON COUNTY, Florida– An escaped inmate from a Florida Federal Correctional Institution was located in a local motel with a female accomplice from Georgia.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the escape of Derrick Renard Jeffers, 50, of Augusta, Georgia, on Friday.
According to Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III, officers responded to the area and established a perimeter. The sheriff’s office contacted the U.S. Marshal Services, as well as the Jackson Correctional Institution K9 teams and the Apalachee Correctional Institution K9 teams, which assisted in the manhunt.
During the course of searching for Jeffers, information was obtained that lead officers to believe Jeffers was picked up by Verika Hall of Georgia.
Roberts said within 30 minutes of learning Hall had picked up Jeffers, her vehicle was located at a local motel, where the couple had rented a room.
Hall was taken back into federal custody and charged with escape.
“The investigation into Hall’s knowledge and participation in the escape is ongoing, and charges are pending,” Roberts said.
Jeffers was serving a 138-month sentence for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
