An inmate who escaped from the Elba Work Release Center Tuesday evening was recaptured early Wednesday.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Juan Salazar was last accounted for at approximately 7:48 p.m. Tuesday during an institutional count at the facility.

No information is available on where Salazar was captured.

On April 20, 2018, Salazar was sentenced to serve a five-year sentence at the Elba Work Release Center for possession/receiving a controlled substance.

The Elba Community Work Center is classified as a minimum custody facility.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Michele Forehand on Twitter @micheleforehan1

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments