An inmate who escaped from the Elba Work Release Center Tuesday evening was recaptured early Wednesday.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Juan Salazar was last accounted for at approximately 7:48 p.m. Tuesday during an institutional count at the facility.
No information is available on where Salazar was captured.
On April 20, 2018, Salazar was sentenced to serve a five-year sentence at the Elba Work Release Center for possession/receiving a controlled substance.
The Elba Community Work Center is classified as a minimum custody facility.
