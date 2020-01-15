The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied parole Tuesday for six violent offenders, including one inmate from Barbour County.
Bernard Jenkins of Eufaula was denied an early release Tuesday.
Jenkins was sentenced in 2013 to five years for first-degree robbery after he and accomplices beat a victim with baseball bat in Barbour County. He had been sentenced just one year earlier for receiving stolen property.
On Feb. 16, 2012, Jenkins and two other accomplices invaded a 79-year-old Eufaula man’s home and beat him with a baseball bat while robbing him. The beating resulted in the victim suffering a severe laceration and bleeding to the head. Jenkins and his accomplices stole the victim’s wallet and $540 before fleeing the victim’s home.
Jenkins was convicted in February 2019 in Houston County, on a charge violent criminal in possession of a pistol.
According to the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, Jenkins has served 11 months of his latest five-year prison sentence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.