Eufaula police continue to investigate weekend shooting that left one man dead

EUFAULA – Police continue to investigate a Sunday shooting that occurred on Central Avenue just after midnight.
According to investigators, police responded to a shots fired call just after midnight. Upon arriving officers located the body of Brandon Christopher Henry, 29, of Eufaula, who apparently died from a gunshot wound.
Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.