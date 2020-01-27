Eufaula police continue to investigate weekend shooting that left one man dead
EUFAULA – Police continue to investigate a Sunday shooting that occurred on Central Avenue just after midnight.

According to investigators, police responded to a shots fired call just after midnight. Upon arriving officers located the body of Brandon Christopher Henry, 29, of Eufaula, who apparently died from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200.

