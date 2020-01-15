WASHINGTON COUNTY, Florida – Washington County Drug Task Force and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home located on State Road 79 north of Vernon, Florida, which resulted in the seizure of heroin, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and multiple firearms.
Investigators arrested three Bonifay residents as a result of the search warrant.
Thomas Jay Anderson, 34, is charged with possession of heroin with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, child neglect (a minor was inside the home during the investigation), possession of weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, use or display of a firearm during a felony, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jennifer Renee Sheraw, 29, is with possession of heroin with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamie Lawton Ellis, 28, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, use of a firearm during a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
All three suspects were booked in the Washington County Jail.
According to Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews, task force members from the sheriff’s office and the Chipley Police Department led the search.
