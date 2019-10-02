Extra security measure implemented at Houston County administration building

Houston County Deputy Eric Paul wands visitors for weapons as they enter the Houston County Administration Building on Wednesday morning.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

Visitors at the Houston County administration building will now be greeted by a sheriff’s deputy performing security checks to prevent weapons from entering the building.

For years, Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza has requested a deputy be placed inside the administration building as an extra form of security for county employees and residents who enter the building. Funds for the position were included this year’s budget.

Residents armed with a weapon entering the building will be instructed to return the weapons to their vehicle before conducting business.

The added security is required by the state since the building is a courthouse annex.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Michele Forehand on Twitter @micheleforehan1

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments