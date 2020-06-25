An October jury trial has been scheduled for a former Dothan High School teacher facing multiple charges, including engaging in a sex act with a student.
Julia Michelle Engles, 29, of Kinsey, was arrested May 4, 2019, for allegedly having sex with a student. On May 21, 2019, she was arrested on additional charges of a school employee engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student and two misdemeanor charges of distribution of obscene material to a student.
Houston County Circuit Judge Todd Derrick scheduled Engles’ jury trial for Oct. 19.
According to court documents, Engles pleaded not guilty and waived her arraignment hearing. She was indicted Oct. 1, 2019.
Police said an investigation began May 3, 2019, when Engles and two students were taken to the Dothan Police Department for interviews. Engles was arrested after the interviews.
When arrested, she was listed as a math teacher on Dothan High School's website.
