A family altercation between an uncle and a nephew lead to assault charges after police say one man slashed the other's leg.

Ricardo Bennet, 37, of Dothan, was arrested Sunday and charged with second-degree assault.

Officers responded to the assault call in the 400 block of Hibiscus Circle.

“Officers located a male subject suffering from a knife wound,” Magill said. “During the investigation it was determined Mr. Bennet allegedly took his uncle’s phone and refused to give it back. The uncle then pulled a handgun out to retrieve his phone. After getting the phone back in his possession, the uncle went inside. Once inside the residence, Bennet came running inside the home with a box cutter and cut his uncle.”

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Bennet is currently out of  jail on a $15,000 bond.

