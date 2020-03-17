A family altercation between an uncle and a nephew lead to assault charges after police say one man slashed the other's leg.
Ricardo Bennet, 37, of Dothan, was arrested Sunday and charged with second-degree assault.
Officers responded to the assault call in the 400 block of Hibiscus Circle.
“Officers located a male subject suffering from a knife wound,” Magill said. “During the investigation it was determined Mr. Bennet allegedly took his uncle’s phone and refused to give it back. The uncle then pulled a handgun out to retrieve his phone. After getting the phone back in his possession, the uncle went inside. Once inside the residence, Bennet came running inside the home with a box cutter and cut his uncle.”
The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Bennet is currently out of jail on a $15,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.