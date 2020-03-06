OPP — A family member turned in a suspect wanted in connection with Wednesday's Virginia Avenue shooting that injured one person.

Jacob Charles Lee, 18, of Opp, was turned over to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, investigators said. Lee is charged with second-degree assault.

Officers responding to a call found a 31-year-old man who was wounded in the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Lee had fled the scene on foot, investigators said.

A $5,000 reward was offered for Lee’s arrest.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments