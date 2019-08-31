A father accused of putting his dead infant son's body in a Dothan motel room freezer was found dead in his jail cell Friday night.
Carlton James Mathis, 28, was found dead Friday at 9:45 p.m., in his cell, said Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza.
"Right now information in this death is limited, but the death is being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency," Valenza said.
Mathis, charged in the death with the child’s mother, Amanda Oakes, was scheduled for a November trial, where he faced charges of manslaughter, chemical endangerment of a child, and abuse of a corpse.
Oakes pleaded guilty last week to charges of chemical endangerment of a child, manslaughter and abuse of a corpse. She also agreed to testify against Mathis during his trial. She was sentenced to serve 99 years in a state penitentiary.
Authorities say the couple fled Georgia with the baby after authorities tried to arrest Mathis on burglary and parole violation charges. They say the baby died in Mathis' care, was stuffed in the freezer and abandoned. Testimony in Oakes’ trial showed that the baby died after ingesting methamphetamine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Face tattoos, not much use for that kinda person in society anyways
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.