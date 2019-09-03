An Ozark man is accused of taking his child from the mother without permission faces a kidnapping charge.

James Lamont Jeffries Jr., 24, of Ozark, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with kidnapping-interference with custody.

“On Sept. 1, Mr. Jeffries allegedly took his child without permission being given by the mother,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “The mother notified law enforcement that Jeffries did not have permission to have the nine-year-old child. He was located a short time later, and the child was returned to the mother. The child was not injured.”

Jeffries was booked in the Houston County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

