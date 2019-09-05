A Geneva man has been arrested for leaving his child in a vehicle while he shopped in the Geneva Walmart. Charges are pending against the mother.
Aderean Peoples is charged with reckless endangerment. The child’s mother, Betsy Halloway (also known as Betsy Couch), of Hartford, has a warrant out for her arrest. She is also charged with reckless endangerment.
According to Geneva Police Lt. Michael McDuffie, the couple left the infant in a vehicle, without air, while the couple went inside the Geneva Walmart to shop.
“The child was in the vehicle for roughly 15 to 20 minutes, without any air running,” McDuffie said. “Thankfully, the child was OK.”
Peoples was transported from the Geneva County Jail to Georgia where he was wanted on two outstanding felony warrants, McDuffie said.
