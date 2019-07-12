A Dothan father was arrested Wednesday after a forensic report suggested the father willfully abused his child and smoked marijuana in front of the victim and his or her siblings.
Trajazman Lamarus Farmer, 29, is charged with two counts of chemical endangerment of a child, first-degree possession of marijuana, willful abuse of a child, and third-degree receiving stolen property.
Police say the victim was participating in a forensic interview when the victim informed authorities the father had smoked marijuana in the car and at home when the victim and a sibling were present.
“On July 9, the child was participating in a forensic interview due to the father hitting the child and leaving bruises,” said Dothan Lt. Lynn Watkins. “After the child informed authorities about the father’s drug use, a search warrant was executed July 11 at Farmer’s residence and officers located marijuana inside the home and a stolen firearm.”
Farmer is out of jail on bonds totaling $65,000.
