A local judge denied new counsel for a father indicted on charges of manslaughter and corpse abuse after the body of his infant son was found in a freezer in a Dothan motel.
Circuit Judge Larry Anderson denied the July 10 request by Carlton James Mathis, 28, was indicted May 16.
Mathis stated in his request there was a conflict of interest with his present counsel, Raynor Clifton, and requested Clifton be removed from his case immediately. He also stated his attorney was providing ineffective assistance in his case.
Anderson issued an order on July 11 denying Mathis’ request.
A tentative jury trial date has been scheduled for Sept. 23.
Mathis is charged along with co-defendant Amanda Gail Oakes, 36, in the death of 6-month-old Curtis James Oakes, who was found in a freezer in a Dothan motel in June 2018.
Although Mathis was indicted in November of 2018, he did not make his first Dothan court appearance until May 10 because he was incarcerated in Florida.
Mathis and co-defendant Oakes fled the Dothan area after police received a tip from Georgia authorities that the two were traveling from Georgia with an infant that could be dead.
Police found the infant in a motel freezer. At about the same time, authorities moved to capture Mathis and Oakes in Bronson, Florida. Mathis was shot in the exchange and had been held in Florida until he was transported to Houston County for his May 10 appearance hearing.
Oakes was indicted in December on one count of manslaughter and one count of abuse of a corpse. She remains held in the Houston County Jail.
Oakes’ trial is scheduled for Aug. 26 before Circuit Judge Todd Derrick.
