A Dothan man charged with his infant son’s murder plans to plea not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
Rolando Castillo Jr. was arrested and charged with capital murder almost four months after his son died on Jan. 2, 2018.
Police charged Castillo after autopsy results indicated the infant died from blunt force trauma to the head and torso. The autopsy also indicated various internal injuries.
After prosecutors filed notice of its intent to seek the death penalty should Castillo be convicted, the defense requested approval of extraordinary expenses for a mental examination. If the request is granted, Castillo will undergo evaluation.
During Castillo’s preliminary hearing, defense attorney Derek Yarbrough showed a text from the victim’s mother that she sent earlier to an acquaintance stating she was scared the baby would not live very long. Yarbrough indicated the possibility someone else could be responsible for the infant’s death.
Castillo’s jury trial is scheduled for April 2020.
