A Dothan father charged in the death of his son was convicted Thursday on a manslaughter charge by a Houston County grand jury.
Robert Patrick King, 36, was arrested and charged with manslaughter and first-degree possession of marijuana following the June death of his son, 2-year-old Castiel King, who was found unresponsive in a car at the family home.
King was arrested again on Aug. 10 while out on bond for public intoxication. His bond was later revoked.
A tentative jury trial date is set for Jan. 13.
Police say King and the child’s mother, Melinda King, 37, were under the influence of intoxicants when the boy slipped out of the house and into a parked car in temperatures approaching the mid-90s.
Paramedics rushed the toddler to Southeast Health where he was pronounced dead.
The child’s mother is also charged with manslaughter and possession of marijuana. Her case has been forwarded to a grand jury.
While out on bond, the child’s mother was also arrested in October for unlawfully breaking and entering a vehicle. Her bond was also revoked.
According to Alabama law, a person commits the crime of manslaughter if he or she recklessly causes the death of another person. Manslaughter is a Class B felony. Punishment for conviction of a Class B felony can include prison sentences of between two and 20 years and a maximum fine of $30,000.
